Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 11:50 Hits: 4

LONDON: The head of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence service said on Sunday (Apr 25) it had started monitoring large industrial countries for the first time to make sure they uphold climate change commitments. In the first broadcast interview ever given by any serving MI6 chief, Richard Moore ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-green-spying-climate-change-commitments-mi6-14691994