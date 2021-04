Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 13:38 Hits: 2

Around 200 protesters gathered in Almaty on April 24 for an unsanctioned rally to oppose a draft law on land ownership that they say poses a threat to Kazakh sovereignty and national security.

