Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 15:02 Hits: 2

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on April 24 that they had dismantled a "terrorist" cell linked to the Islamic republic’s enemies and killed three of its members in the country's southeast.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-revolutionary-guards-terrorists-killed-in-southeast/31220919.html