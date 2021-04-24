Venezuela to Produce Insulin Under Russian License

Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 19:06 Hits: 5

According to a press release from Geropharm, the plant will be established at the facilities of the Socialist Company for the Production of Biological Medicines ( Espromed Bio) in Caracas.



Geropharm will provide both capital and technology for the venture, and its experts will train Venezuelan personnel into the manufacturing know-how.



The agreement also includes the supply of insulin ”analogs” from Russia. Venezuela will guarantee the purchase of the new plant’s total output over the five-year contract period.

Venezuela receives a humanitarian shipment from Russia with 500 thousand doses of insulin.



This is the fifth batch of diabetic medical supplies sent by Moscow since the agreed strategic cooperation between the two countries in June 2019.pic.twitter.com/uKa7xoOab6 May 13, 2020

Suffering from a harsh United States-led international financial blockade, Venezuela has experienced acute shortages of insulin and other drugs necessary to attend the country’s 2.96 million patients affected by diabetes mellitus.



By 2019 “international insulin manufacturers practically completely stopped deliveries of vital insulin drugs to Venezuela”, the Russian lab said.

