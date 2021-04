Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 08:41 Hits: 2

From the growing attention to Bitcoin and "decentralized finance" to the latest excitement spurred by non-fungible tokens, the crypto economy is here to stay. But will it develop the social consensus and institutional arrangements needed to go fully mainstream?

