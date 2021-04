Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 09:14 Hits: 3

The African Continental Free Trade Area is a positive step, but it is no panacea. If Africa is to overcome barriers to structural transformation and industrialization, a broader strategy, based on developmental regionalism, will be needed.

