Liz Cheney is a point of contention within the GOP -- and that won't change anytime soon

For months now, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has faced opposition for her push back against former President Donald Trump, his dangerous rhetoric, and the controversial belief systems the Republican Party has adopted under his leadership.

In fact, Cheney has also made it very clear that she is not in favor of a Trump return for the 2024 presidential election. When a lobbyist expressed interest in a possible third run for president, Cheney urged her polticial party to take necessary steps to distance for the former disgraced president.

"In my view, we can't go down the path of embracing the person who did this or excuse what happened." She added: "We really can't become the party of a cult of personality. It's a really scary phenomenon we haven't seen in this country before. Our oath and our loyalty is to the Constitution, not to an individual — particularly after what happened on Jan. 6."

Because of her resistance to Trump, she and those who support her have been deeply criticized and ostracized within the Republican Party. Unfortunately for the Wyoming lawmaker, it does not look like that wil change anytime soon.

A new report by The New York Times highlights the challenges Cheney is facing and how those problems are multi-faceted. Although Cheney has side-stepped resignation, her problem within the Republican Party is still apparent.

Over the last several months, some Republican lawmakers have called for censurship of Cheney while others have gone a step further to call for her resignation. But despite pushback from some lawmakers, Cheney believes the Republican Pary has been "manifestly weakened" by Trump, according to the publication.

However, some have had the courage to speak out in Cheney's defense. Julie Conway, executive director of the women's Republican political action committee VIEW PAC, has spoken out in favor of Cheney's perspective posing a compelling question regarding what the political party really wants.

"Liz's primary is absolutely the most symbolic race in the country right now," said Conway. "She's the proverbial canary in the coal mine. I mean, is the party ready to get back to principled leaders with substance and a moral compass? Or have we become a party that sees Congress as a source of entertainment and intellectual cotton candy?"

Based on all that has transpired over the last several months, it appears the intraparty divide within the Republican Party will remain for quite some time.

