Chad: African Union Demands End of Military Rule

Army general Mahamat Idriss Deby took power and dissolved Parliament right after his father and former president passed away last Apr. 20. It was a clear violation of the Constitution, which states that the President should be succeeded by the Parliament's speaker.

However, France, the former colonial power, seems to back the new military council to "keep regional stability."

"Power should be expeditiously restored to civilian authorities," the AU's 15-member security body said in a statement

The coup has been also condemned by the opposition parties, which call it a "dynastic coup." Meanwhile, trade unions have called for a general strike.

Goodbye President Idris Deby Itno. You gave your all to defend Chad, your country, and the security of many parts of Africa. Thank you for every sacrifice. Finally, you gave yourself on the battle field. May your soul rest in peace, my dear friend, gallant son of Africa.������ pic.twitter.com/zM9KA2cb9T April 24, 2021

President Idriss Déby Itno died on Monday at the age of 68 as a result of wounds sustained at the front, in the north of the country, while fighting rebels, an official communique reported. Deby led the country with an iron fist for 30 years and had just been elected for his sixth term in office.

Now, his son Mahamat leads a military council which holds full power over the African country. The ruler promised free and democratic elections by 2022.

