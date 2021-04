Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 03:00 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: The daily White House melodrama of the Trump era is history, but there has been nothing quiet about Joe Biden's 100 days rush to transform the country he inherited. Biden will deliver a primetime address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday (Apr 28) - the eve of his first 100 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/quiet-calm-and-going-big-biden-s-first-100-days-14690612