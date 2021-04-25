Compassion is back in the White House ... and the VP's residence. This short clip shows it

Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 01:00 Hits: 1

I’ll make this quick because the video speaks for itself.

For four years we sat by, mouths immutably agape, as Donald Trump tossed paper towels at hurricane victims and made the COVID pandemic all about himself. But with the return of competence to the White House, we also saw a renewal of compassion. So far at least, that’s been seen most prominently in the words and actions of Joe Biden, our consoler-in-chief.

But we also have a new vice president—one who does more than stand dewy-eyed and mute while the big dyspeptic yam bellows. And we got a good look at her heart yesterday as she helped a nervous man through a presentation on infrastructure.

This is a must-watch.

This video of @VP Kamala Harris helping this nervous man get through his speech today is everything! Joe and Kamala have so much heart. Watch to the end. pic.twitter.com/6fhAeJ5XWO April 23, 2021

This could have been me. Along with snakes, needles (got my first COVID-19 shot yesterday!), dinner parties, Republican Congresses, and DMTmachine elves riding murder hornets up me windy bum, public speaking is one of my greatest fears. If I could live permanently in a bunker and still snag all the Costco food samples every weekend, I might just do that. So I get how important this simple act of compassion is.

In this brief clip, Kamala Harris showed us that we’re all human, and that we’re all in this together as a country. Think Donald Trump would have reached out like this with his oleaginous Vienna sausage fingers? Not in a million years.

This is a small gesture, but it’s hard to overstate how good these kinds of moments make me feel these days. Compassion is back, and I can only hope it stays put for another eight years … at least.

