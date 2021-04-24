The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: The pandemic is not over, Ron Johnson says ...; HUD rolls back Trump policies

Category: World Hits: 6

Hello, Friday! As we go into the weekend, we still have millions of arms that need millions of vaccines, so if you know anyone who hasn’t set up appointment yet, nag them! Last year at this time, Donald Trump was suggesting we bleach our innards to rid ourselves of the COVID-19 virus! That’s a real thing that happened! Ron Johnson is still 100% pure disappointment. On the brighter side, the Biden administration has rolled back the inhumane policy of allowing housing discrimination against trans Americans. 

Here’s some news you may have missed:

From the Daily Kos community:

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2027308

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version