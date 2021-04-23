Polling shows Trump's war on voting has taken hold among his cultists

Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 16:30 Hits: 2

Donald Trump's attack on American democracy after he lost the 2020 election has seeped down into his cultists as GOP lawmakers rush to restrict voting access due to his baseless insistence that the election was marred by fraud. In more than 60 trips to the courthouse, Trump lawyers never proved a single instance of fraud, and now those claims are being abandoned by the attorneys themselves as they face a barrage of defamation suits.

But forget about the facts. Trumpers are wrongly convinced fraud occurred, and their support for many formerly noncontroversial voting access initiatives has taken hit, according to Pew Research Center polling released Thursday. As The New York Times notes, the share of Republicans and GOP leaners who now back no-excuse early absentee voting has dropped nearly 20 points, from 57% in 2018 to 38% now. Nonetheless, the concept still enjoys broad popularity at 63% overall.

Another victim of Trump's charade—support for automatically registering people to vote—slumped 11 points among Republicans since 2018 to 38%, but it still enjoys strong 61% majority support.

One practice favored overwhelming by members of both parties was requiring voting machines to print paper backups of ballots to produce a paper trail—86% of Republicans favored it while 81% of Democrats also did. But overall, most measures to expand voting access were broadly favored by Democrats while garnering much less support from Republicans.

61% 38% 82% 70% 55% 84% 78% 63% 91% 68% 59% 78% 82% 86% 81% 76% 93% 61% 46% 68% 27%

It's worth noting that many of the provisions included in the For the People Act, Democrats' bold voting rights bill that has cleared the House, still enjoy strong majority support, including automatic registration, allowing felons who have served their time to vote, requiring early-in person voting access for at least two weeks, making Election Day a national holiday, and requiring a paper trail for electronic voting machines.

The bill would also restrict some GOP-backed provisions, such as voter purges, that are not broadly supported by Americans overall.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2027281