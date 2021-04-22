Andrew Yang tried to win an LGBTQ group's support in the mayoral race — it did not end well

Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 22:25 Hits: 2

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who was a surprising breakout success but suffered criticisms about "tone," and continues to, is running to become New York City's next mayor. He's currently the frontrunner in the very early race but once again, as The New York Times reports, his inability to build support among minority groups is hurting him.

Yang spoke to the Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City, a top LGBTQ organization, on Wednesday.

"It did not go particularly well," the Times reports.

Yang's approach and the way he treated LGBTQ people was seen as "outdated," according to Stonewall's president, Rose Christ.

"Yang cited gay members of his staff as apparent evidence of his openness to the club's concerns, and expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of visiting Cubbyhole, a storied New York lesbian bar, participants said," the Times reveals.

"He proactively talked about resurrecting the city's Pride March, but failed to pay sufficient heed to more substantive issues they were actually concerned about, including homelessness and affordable housing, they said."



"When I see a candidate come in just with Michael Scott levels of cringe and insensitivity, it either tells me Andrew Yang is in over his head or is not listening to his staff," said Alejandra Caraballo, a member of the organization, referring to the character played by Steve Carell on "The Office." "Those are both radioactive flashing signs that say he is not prepared to be mayor of New York."



Yang also repeatedly referred to LGBTQ people as a "community," telling members of the Stonewall Democratic Club how much he cares about "your community."

"I genuinely do love you and your community," Yang told members. "You're so human and beautiful. You make New York City special. I have no idea how we ever lose to the Republicans given that you all are frankly in, like, leadership roles all over the Democratic Party."

Filmmaker and Stonewall member Harris Doran said Yang "kept calling us 'Your community,' like we were aliens."

"We have, like, this incredible secret weapon," Yang also said. "It's not even secret. It's like, we should win everything because we have you all."

"Gay, gay, gay. Wow," one person wrote in the chat accompanying the forum, which was later shared with The New York Times. "More to us than just that."

