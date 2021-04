Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 03:43 Hits: 4

SpaceX is set to launch its third crew to the International Space Station early Friday, reusing a rocket and crew capsule in a human mission for the first time.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210423-spacex-counts-down-to-launch-with-france-s-pesquet-leading-mission-to-iss