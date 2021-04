Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 19:18 Hits: 4

Democrats still free after a military coup have set up an alternative government, relying on the attraction of liberty and rights more than resistance to a violent regime.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/0422/A-light-for-Myanmar-s-darkness?icid=rss