Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 11:05 Hits: 2

Now that the pandemic has deepened a wide range of gender disparities and imposed a disproportionately large toll on women, central banks must recognize that they have a role to play in reversing these trends. Better economic conditions for women will mean a stronger recovery for all.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/gender-aware-central-banking-by-anita-bhatia-2021-04