Thursday, 22 April 2021

As world leaders mark Earth Day at a climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, they must remember what the largest greenhouse-gas emitters owe to the rest of the world. More than anyone, low-income countries dependent on agriculture need increased green finance and access to affordable clean energy.

