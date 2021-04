Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 07:17 Hits: 8

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek has announced the equal number of diplomats that will be allowed by Prague and Moscow at their embassies as tensions between the two escalate over Russia's alleged role in a deadly 2014 explosion at a Czech arms depot.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/czech-russia-embassies-staff-diplomatic-dispute/31218651.html