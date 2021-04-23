The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Concerns over regional stability as Chad's longtime leader Deby is laid to rest

Concerns over regional stability as Chad's longtime leader Deby is laid to rest Chad will bury veteran ruler Idriss Deby Itno on Friday as concerns mount over the loss of a lynchpin in the fight against jihadism in the Sahel and uncertainty over the country's democratic future. President Emmanuel Macron of France, the former colonial power, will attend the ceremony along with a dozen other heads of state and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210423-concerns-over-regional-stability-as-chad-s-longtime-leader-deby-is-laid-to-rest

