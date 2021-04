Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 20:10 Hits: 6

In Indianapolis, the Sikh community is leaning on each other for strength and resilience after the shooting at a FedEx facility.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/0422/We-will-come-through-it-all.-Sikhs-find-strength-in-community?icid=rss