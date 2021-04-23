Ted Cruz's latest straight-faced dishonesty: 'You didn't see us try to pack the court'

Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 02:20 Hits: 8

Ted Cruz has been accused of a lot of things: being the Zodiac Killer; being from Canada; being a churlish Sea Monkey that grew out of control in a secret Area 51 lab before escaping into the forest with a family-size bag of Bugles and a sixer of Zima; being the son of a key JFK assassination conspiracist; spending the past four years hiding in Donald Trump’s Underoos like a colicky baby wallaby; having the personality of a clammy loaf of reduced-salt Wonder Bread; running away to Cancun when his home state was in crisis; having a black, bloodless knot of a heart the size of a runty chickpea.

The list goes on.

But one thing few people have ever accused Cruz of is forthrightness.

Case in point: Republicans, once again, are trying to pretend the stuff you saw them do just a few short years ago—stuff like run up the deficit and block Barack Obama’s federal and Supreme Court nominations—never really happened.

That’s how you get nonsense like this.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): "You didn't see Republicans when we had control of the Senate try to rig the game. You didn't see us try to pack the court." pic.twitter.com/reUU9WJU1d April 22, 2021

For the nontweeters:

CRUZ: “You didn’t see Republicans when we had control of the Senate try to rig the game. You didn’t see us try to pack the court.”

Good God in heaven, man. No, you guys didn’t literally try to add Supreme Court seats. You were too busy stealing the existing ones. Merrick Garland works right down the street from you now, Ted. Maybe ask him how it went down. As if you don’t remember.

By the way, Cruz was just fine with shrinking the court when he thought Hillary Clinton was poised to name a replacement for Antonin Scalia.

From an October 2016 Politico story:

“There will be plenty of time for debate on that issue ... There is certainly long historical precedent for a Supreme Court with fewer justices. I would note, just recently, that Justice [Stephen] Breyer observed that the vacancy is not impacting the ability of the court to do its job. That’s a debate that we are going to have," Cruz said, in remarks first reported by The Washington Post. Cruz was unlikely to vote for any Democratic nominee given his conservative ideology, but his remarks could indicate a broader shift within the GOP to halt Democrats from shifting the court's balance to the left. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said earlier this month the GOP would be "united" in blocking a Clinton appointment, remarks he later softened.

He was also pretty eager to grease the skids for Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed in … oh, this is interesting … October 2020. Like, a week before the election. And yet Ted and his boob brigade thought there was something untoward about filling Scalia’s seat so close to a presidential election, so they held up President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland for … oh, here it is … 293 days.

Apparently, Republicans think if they’re not being grotesque hypocrites they’ll cease to exist. Unfortunately for the rest of us, they seem determined never to test that theory.

”This guy is a natural. Sometimes I laugh so hard I cry." — Bette Midler on author Aldous J. Pennyfarthing via Twitter. Need a thorough Trump cleanse? Thanks to Goodbye, Asshat: 101 Farewell Letters to Donald Trump, Dear F*cking Lunatic, Dear Pr*sident A**clown and Dear F*cking Moron, you can purge the Trump years from your soul sans the existential dread. Only laughs from here on out. Click those links, yo!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2027132