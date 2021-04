Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 08:14 Hits: 4

Among its many harmful effects, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated long-standing gender inequalities. If leaders are serious about “building back better” and promoting inclusive economies and societies, they must take concrete steps to empower women at home, at work, and in policymaking.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/the-recovery-of-women