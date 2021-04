Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 09:05 Hits: 4

As far as anyone can tell, the US military is not on the verge of an internal breakdown, let alone primed to stage a coup d’état. But few predicted anything like the US Capitol riot before protesters equipped with body armor, stun guns, and zip-ties breached the building.

