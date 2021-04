Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 01:17 Hits: 5

BALTIMORE, Maryland: A factory in the United States that was making Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine must fix a long list of problems including peeling paint, shoddy cleanups, and poorly trained staff to resume operation, according to a highly critical report by the Food and Drug Administration ...

