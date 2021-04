Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 02:50 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON: An unvaccinated worker infected with a COVID-19 variant sparked an outbreak at a US nursing home where nearly all the residents had been inoculated, said a study out on Wednesday (Apr 21). The dozens of cases, including 22 among fully vaccinated residents and staff, highlighted the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-united-states-nursing-home-vaccine-outbreak-14671046