Newly appointed Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek says dozens of staff members of the Russian Embassy in Prague will be expelled, as a deadline looms for Russia to allow 20 Czechs to return to work at the embassy in Moscow, a threat Moscow warned would spark further retaliation.

