Zimbabwe: Gov't Intensifies COVID-19 Measures in Schools

The Zimbabwean government is intensifying enforcement of COVID-19 standard operating procedures in all schools following the outbreak of the pandemic at some boarding schools in the country, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Wednesday.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing, the information minister said 145 students at a boarding school in Manicaland Province and another 91 learners at a boarding school in Matabeleland South Province tested positive to the virus last week.

"Government would like to re-assure the nation that the situation is under control and all the cases are mild and asymptomatic.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care is testing and vaccinating members in the adjoining communities where the schools are located. All those found positive have been quarantined," she said.

She reiterated that schools violating COVID-19 preventive measures will be sanctioned.

Zimbabwean schools reopened last month after spending the greater part of last year closed due to the pandemic.

Zimbabwe is rolling out its vaccination campaign which began on Feb. 18 after it received Sinopharm vaccines from China.

To date, 288,229 and 36,778 people have received their first and second doses respectively.

Mutsvangwa said due to the threat of the third wave of the pandemic, Cabinet had deferred the reopening of bars and nightclubs until further notice.

She also said police had been directed to increase surveillance on public transporters following an increase in the flouting of COVID-19 prevention measures in the public transport system.

Zimbabwe has to date recorded 37,875 COVID-19 cases, 35,058 recoveries, and 1,554 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

