Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 06:26 Hits: 6

"Do Not Split," a short Oscar-nominated documentary about the Hong Kong protests, has gained visibility through Beijing's boycott of the Academy Awards.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-s-oscar-ban-draws-attention-to-a-film-on-hong-kong-protests/a-57274781?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf