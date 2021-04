Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 02:27 Hits: 5

Just as the guilty verdict was about to be read in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, police in Ohio shot and killed a Black teenager in broad daylight during a confrontation.

