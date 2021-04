Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 08:07 Hits: 7

LONDON (Reuters) - As many as 350,000 Black and Asian service personnel who died fighting for Britain might not have been properly commemorated because of "pervasive racism", a report concluded on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/22/039pervasive-racism039-meant-uk039s-black-and-asian-troops-not-commemorated-report