Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 07:17 Hits: 11

German lawmakers probing the collapse of payments firm Wirecard are this week grilling top ministers and even Chancellor Angela Merkel as a parliamentary inquiry into the massive fraud reaches a dramatic climax.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/german-mps-quiz-merkel--ministers-over-wirecard-scandal-14672396