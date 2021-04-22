Mike Lindell's new 'free speech' website is even more of a disaster than any of us could have hoped

Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 02:20 Hits: 9

I can’t stop watching the MyPillow Guy, Mike Lindell, and his “Frank-a-thon” to launch his stupid new Arby’s dumpster of a website. The guy has been jabbering for the better part of two days. This morning, I tuned in to see him interviewing someone, but I never got the dude’s name because Lindell wouldn’t let him get a word in. Lindell won’t stop talking. It’s a case of logorrhea the likes of which I’ve never seen before. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he’s on 100 CCs of Jesus and not overstuffed Hefty bags full of cocaine cut with meth. But, damn, he’s a dynamo of disinformation.

While I was watching, Lindell claimed he’d gotten confirmation from Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he will be a guest on the show. Kimmel, who appears to be even more obsessed with Albino Grimace than I am, has previously joked that he’d interview Lindell under two conditions:

“Number one, he has to actually come into our studio—I need to see him in person. I want to smell the knackwurst in his mustache. And number two, I would like to conduct our interview in a bed, surrounded by pillows. Just me and Mike snuggled up side by side in a California king surrounded by sacks of goose feathers.”

Judging by Mike’s reaction, he almost certainly thinks he’s about to break this whole election fraud thing wide open on late-night TV while nuzzling a guy who can’t stop making fun of him. Speaking of Lindell’s gullibility, the guy who called in to Lindell’s show on Monday pretending to be Donald Trump spoke with the Daily Beast, and revealed his diabolical methods.

Actually, he was responsible for multiple prank calls to Lindell’s show.

The prankster, Ron Blackman, is apparently an old hand at this. He has a podcast called The Macron Show, and he typically uses “social engineering and caller-ID spoofing” in order to soften up a target and make them more susceptible to skullduggery.

According to Blackman, Frank Speech and Lindell were easy marks.

Blackman prepared for pranking the MyPillow boss for weeks, he said, and the initial plan was to register a bunch of new user names on Frank Speech and use them to mock the pro-Trump pillow salesman during his 48-hour kickoff event, titled “Frank-a-thon.” Despite the hotly anticipated launch, the site struggled right off the bat on Monday, with many users unable to log on and set up their profiles. Not only was Lindell easy to dupe, Blackman said, but the prank calls were made especially easier thanks to the MyPillow CEO’s co-host Brannon Howse, a fellow election conspiracist and right-wing talker. “That dude is dumber than a bag of rocks,” Blackman said of Howse. “He’s the reason I got to Lindell so easily yesterday.”

Blackman says he got Howse’s personal cellphone number off his public Facebook page, which made it kind of easy to call in to the show. Blackman first got on-air by pretending to be a Wall Street Journal reporter. “I just told her [the assistant] to give me Mike’s number, and she did it without thinking,” Blackman told the Daily Beast. “And it proves 100% that he didn’t even have a plan for his big live stream. He was totally winging it. Sitting there with his iPhone on his desk praying that someone good would call in to support him.”

As for the Trump call, Blackman says he spoofed a number from Mar-a-Lago. “I knew for certain that I’d have about one second to say what I wanted before Lindell panicked and hung up. I used a soundboard of Donald Trump saying ‘Hello everyone’ to reel him in and then I yelled out my website name, so that at least everyone hearing it would know where to find me, so that we got to hijack all his effort and time and use it to promote a prank call show instead of his website.”

And here’s Blackman’s handiwork:

Mike Lindell was just duped into thinking Trump was calling into the program. pic.twitter.com/VUMy1etNA3 April 19, 2021

Kimmel also had some (more) fun at Lindell and Frank’s expense Tuesday night.

Here’s @jimmykimmel making fun of MyPillow guy Mike Lindell tonight for reading aloud from my @thedailybeast recap of Kimmel’s jokes at his expense from last night during his 48-hour “Frank-a-thon” https://t.co/9L1TWjTZjrpic.twitter.com/jf1gSNEvJ0 April 21, 2021

Meanwhile—and pardon me if this is burying the lede—nothing on Frankspeech.com appears to work at the time of this writing, other than the live feed from the baby monitor we’re all using to make sure Lindell doesn’t choke to death on a Lego.

Here’s what the page looked like as of 10:15 AM PT, on April 21:

Considering that Lindell had planned to launch his site on Monday to everyone and to VIPs last Thursday, that can only be seen as unfortunate. (For Lindell, that is. For democracy and comedy, it’s a boon.)

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's new social media platform, "FRANK," was slated to have its public launch at 9 AM EST -- but things aren't looking good as of now! pic.twitter.com/3DdszJydsB April 19, 2021

Gee, it's almost as if this dude has no relevant experience whatsoever in television production or social media platform launches.

People who are dumb enough to believe Lindell but not quite dumb enough to believe that he meant to launch his big free speech site this way are, you know, complaining.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s new social platform “FRANK” was supposed to launch their “VIP” option last night, but it didn't get off the ground. Users stayed up until 3 AM, while others tried to get in touch with Lindell. pic.twitter.com/w4kbkgiPoi April 16, 2021

And for a while earlier Wednesday, the site was completely offline.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's new social platform, "Frank," has gone offline. pic.twitter.com/JILCosdY4o April 21, 2021

Because that’s what you want to show people when you launch a new product that you’ve been hyping for weeks: a page claiming the site is undergoing “scheduled maintenance.” There’s always FrankSocialMedia.com, courtesy of the folks over at The Good Liars.

You can curse on https://t.co/cb5jFn5kZG so it’s definitely more of a free speech site than Mike Lindell’s. April 20, 2021

Is it too much of a stretch to say I’m now more addicted to Mike Lindell than Mike Lindell was previously addicted to crack? Maybe not, but I should probably limit my exposure. I’m beginning to see that majestic gleaming mustache dancing in the wind whenever I close my eyes.

