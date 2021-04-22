News Roundup: White nationalist fury; COVID-19 scammers; another Biden nominee confirmed

Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 8

In today's news: Another historic Biden nominee receives Senate confirmation. Far-right extremists and Tucker Carlson (but I repeat myself) are outraged by a jury's conviction of George Floyd's killer. Facebook continues to get people killed, this time through the promotion of con artists, vaccine hoax-crafters, and conspiracy theorists using the social network to disparage pandemic safety for self-promotion and to sell their own (fake) products.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Vanita Gupta confirmed as associate attorney general despite Republican attacks

• Chauvin guilty verdict induces much wailing and gnashing of teeth among far-right extremists

• Tucker’s first show after Chauvin verdict went even further off the rails than anyone anticipated

• Minnesota hockey coach dies after being punched over social distancing concerns

• Scammers, forgers, and frauds: A handful of anti-vax racketeers are bilking the nation

From the community:

• Coal Miners Join with Climate Activists to Support Biden's Infrastructure Plan

• “Bagel Dogs for the Chosen People” Offered to Jewish Soldiers to Attend Military Boss’s Bible Study

