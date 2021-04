Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 21:15 Hits: 0

The jury in the high-profile trial of the white former police officer Derek Chauvin found him guilty on Tuesday of second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter in the death of African-American George Floyd.

