Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 00:45 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday (Apr 20) called the guilty verdict in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd "a giant step" toward justice in the United States. Derek Chauvin, a white officer, was convicted after kneeling for more than ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/derek-chauvin-verdict-giant-step-justice-us-george-floyd-biden-14662986