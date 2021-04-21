'You know nothing!' Ex-cop explodes on Jim Jordan as House Judiciary hearing goes off the rails

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 01:33 Hits: 1

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), a former police officer, clashed with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Tuesday during a House Judiciary hearing.

"I served as a law enforcement officer for 27 years. It is a tough job. And good police officers deserve your support," Demings said. She then accused Republicans of only supporting police when it is politically convenient, prompting Jordan to interrupt.

"Did I strike a nerve?" Demings responded, adding that police officers should not be used as political pawns. "You and your colleagues should be ashamed of yourselves."

The outburst led House Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to plead with members of the committee to not interrupt one another.

"When you give a speech about motives and questioning motives... how do we address that?" Jordan protested.

"I have watched [police officers] live and die, and you know nothing about that," Demings said.

Watch video below:

Val Demings vs Jim Jordan www.youtube.com

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/04/jim-jordan-val-demings/