Daily Kos Elections 1Q 2021 House fundraising reports roundup

Quarterly fundraising reports for federal candidates, covering the period from Jan. 1 to March 31, were due at the Federal Elections Commission on April 15 at midnight Eastern Time. Below is our chart of fundraising numbers for every House incumbent (excluding those who’ve said they’re not seeking re-election) and any notable announced or potential candidates. Note that the playing field will change dramatically in many areas due to redistricting, a process that will begin later this year.

As always, all numbers are in thousands. The chart, and an explanation of each column, can be found below. You can also click here to view this chart in spreadsheet form. (In addition, we’ve put together a companion chart for the Senate.)

Note: The reporting period for candidates in the April 24 special election runoff in LA-02 runs from Jan. 1 to April 9. For candidates in the May 1 special election in TX-06, the period runs from Jan. 1 to April 11.

Below you’ll find an explanation of each column:

Under " Party, " a designation including "-inc" refers to an incumbent.

" a designation including "-inc" refers to an incumbent. " 1Q Raised " is the amount the candidate received in donations from donors during the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans.

" is the amount the candidate received in donations from donors during the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans. " Self-Fund " is the amount of contributions and/or loans a candidate made to their own campaign, using their personal resources, during the reporting period. This number, if any, is not counted in the "Raised" column.

" is the amount of contributions and/or loans a candidate made to their own campaign, using their personal resources, during the reporting period. This number, if any, is not counted in the "Raised" column. " Spent " is the amount of money the campaign spent during the reporting period.

" is the amount of money the campaign spent during the reporting period. " Cash " is the total cash-on-hand the campaign had available at the end of the reporting period.

" is the total cash-on-hand the campaign had available at the end of the reporting period. " Raised CTD " is the amount the candidate had received in donations from donors cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans.

" is the amount the candidate had received in donations from donors cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans. "Self-Fund CTD" is the amount of contributions and/or loans a candidate had made to their own campaign, using their personal resources, cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period. This number, if any, is not counted in the "Raised CTD" column.

If you click through to view the above chart in spreadsheet form, you'll see three additional columns on the right-hand side:

" Spent CTD " is the amount of money the campaign had spent cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period

" is the amount of money the campaign had spent cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period " Transfer " is the amount of monetary transfers from other political committees during the reporting period. This number, if any, is counted in the "Raised" column.

" is the amount of monetary transfers from other political committees during the reporting period. This number, if any, is counted in the "Raised" column. "Transfer CTD" is the amount of monetary transfers from other political committees during the reporting period. This number, if any, is counted in the "Raised CTD" column.

Ultimately, all money received from all sources is reflected in every candidate's cash-on-hand totals, less spending.

