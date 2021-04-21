News Roundup: Chauvin guilty; India in crisis; Republicans still blocking insurrection probe

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 4

In the news today: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on trial for the murder of George Floyd, was found guilty on all counts. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage—as do new climate dangers for Texas' power grid. And the proposed independent probe of the events surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection continue to be blocked by the same Republican lawmakers whose disinformation and conspiracy theories led to the violence in the first place.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Derek Chauvin found guilty on all counts

• The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and the world needs to be looking at India

• Pelosi's efforts to launch independent probe of the Jan. 6 siege run into giant GOP unreality bubble

• Experts warn severe heat wave could leave millions of Texans powerless ... again

• Judge ends pretrial release for Proud Boys charged in Capitol siege after reviewing new evidence

From the community:

• Deaf & Black woman handcuffed by North Las Vegas police as her children forced to interpret

• Not Bill. Not Barack. Not JFK. Not Even Joe. It Was Fritz.

