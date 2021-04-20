The Family of FedEx Mass Shooter Warned Police About Him. How Did He Still Manage to Buy His Guns?

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 12:52 Hits: 1

Authorities in Indianapolis say the mother of Brandon Hole, the former FedEx employee who shot and killed eight people at a company facility last Thursday, called police in 2020 to say her son might commit “suicide by cop,” prompting them to seize his pump-action shotgun. But officials say they did not push for Hole to have a hearing under Indiana’s “red flag” law, which allows police or courts to seize guns from people who show warning signs of violence. “The very thing that the law is designed to prevent — going and buying a new gun — was not even ever sought,” says Nick Suplina, managing director for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/4/20/fedex_shooter_indiana_red_flag_laws