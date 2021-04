Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 05:36 Hits: 8

There’s been a “dramatic deterioration” of press freedom since the pandemic tore across the world, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in its annual report published Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210420-dramatic-deterioration-in-press-freedom-since-start-of-pandemic-rsf-says