Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 07:48 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s very own Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman has been appointed as a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Science Council. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/04/20/dr-adeeba-kamarulzaman-appointed-who-science-council-member