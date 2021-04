Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 04:09 Hits: 7

Former US Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon who famously told voters to expect a tax increase should he win the presidency, died Monday, US media reported. He was 93 years old.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/walter-mondale-dies-vice-president-liberal-icon-14656858