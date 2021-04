Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 01:00 Hits: 3

Human Rights Watch says China's communist government is committing crimes against humanity in its treatment of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim people in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

