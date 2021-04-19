My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell tricked into thinking a prank call was from Trump

Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 18:19 Hits: 8

Three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, far-right MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell remains one of his most ardent supporters and continues to make the debunked and totally false claim that Trump really won the 2020 presidential election. On Monday, his gullibility led to extreme embarrassment when Lindell thought he was getting a call from Trump during a recent right-wing livestream, but the call turned out to be a prank.

An announcement said, "I have Mr. Trump on standby, are you ready?" And after Lindell said, "Yes," Lindell heard a Trump-like voice saying, "Hello, everyone" — inspiring an enthusiastic Lindell to say, "Aw, we have the president here. Our real president. Hello, Mr. President."



But when the caller said something insulting, it became obvious to Lindell that he wasn't really speaking to Trump. And Lindell said, "You see what they're doing. They're attacking us."

