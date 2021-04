Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 12:17 Hits: 3

NASA’s miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity performed a successful takeoff and landing on Mars early on Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft over the surface of another planet, the U.S. space agency said.

