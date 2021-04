Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 14:37 Hits: 3

France "bears significant responsibility" for enabling the genocide in Rwanda and still refuses to acknowledge its true role in the 1994 horror, said a report commissioned by Kigali that was released Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210419-france-bears-significant-responsibility-for-rwandan-genocide-us-report-says