Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 18:57 Hits: 5

CAPE TOWN: South African emergency workers have started evacuating three 17-storey residential buildings overlooking Cape Town as a wildfire fanned by strong winds continues to burn out of control along Table Mountain, city officials said on Monday (Apr 19). The fire started early on Sunday ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/south-africa-cape-town-fire-firefighters-battle-contain-blaze-14652750