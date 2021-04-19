The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Video shows the horror of rape as weapon of war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

Category: World Hits: 5

Video shows the horror of rape as weapon of war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region A horrifying video showing a doctor operating on a woman who was brutally raped in Ethiopia’s conflict-torn Tigray region has been circulating widely on WhatsApp since early March. The surgery took place in a hospital in Adigrat, in the north of the Tigray. Our team spoke to several sources who told us about what happened to this woman, who is now living in a safe house. Her story highlights the massive and widespread rape of woman in the conflict in the Tigray that began in late 2020. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210419-video-shows-the-horror-of-rape-as-weapon-of-war-in-ethiopia-s-tigray-region

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version