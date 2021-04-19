Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 16:30 Hits: 5

A horrifying video showing a doctor operating on a woman who was brutally raped in Ethiopia’s conflict-torn Tigray region has been circulating widely on WhatsApp since early March. The surgery took place in a hospital in Adigrat, in the north of the Tigray. Our team spoke to several sources who told us about what happened to this woman, who is now living in a safe house. Her story highlights the massive and widespread rape of woman in the conflict in the Tigray that began in late 2020.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210419-video-shows-the-horror-of-rape-as-weapon-of-war-in-ethiopia-s-tigray-region