French astronaut Thomas Pesquet: 'I’m not going to lie, it’s such a joy to be out there in Space’

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet: 'I’m not going to lie, it’s such a joy to be out there in Space’ French astronaut Thomas Pesquet granted an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI from Cape Canaveral in Florida, just three days before blasting off for the International Space Station (ISS) aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. Pesquet is off on his second six-month mission to the ISS, with no less than 232 scientific experiments to be carried out on board. He'll also become the first French astronaut to command the space station for an entire month, something he hailed as "recognition for a European" as well as for the European Space Agency.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210419-french-astronaut-thomas-pesquet-i-m-not-going-to-lie-it-s-such-a-joy-to-be-out-there-in-space

