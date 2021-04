Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 17:25 Hits: 4

Apple, which faces an anti-trust hearing on Capitol Hill this week, said Monday it will reinstate Parler to App Store.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/4/19/apple-to-let-parler-back-on-app-store-ahead-of-anti-trust-hearing